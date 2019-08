Tuesday 20th August

Eimear was joined by CEO David Walsh after his announcement to step down as Chief Executive after 17 years.

The Carlow based company started in 2003 with three staff and one client. It’s since grown to employ 550 people serving 250,000 clients across four continents.

After 17 years at the helm David Walsh says he’ll replace himself with a US based CEO.

