Oliver Callan, Irish vocal and performance satirist and impressionist has us in stitches today on KCLR LIVE.

You can catch his show “Callan’s Kicks” in Visual Carlow this Saturday 9th April and in Watergate Kilkenny Friday 22nd April. Tickets are available on OliverCallan.com

