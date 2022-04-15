KCLR Live on Friday 15th April

On Friday’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Rachel Martin, FUSS (Families Unite for Services and Support) chats to Eimear about support for her child.

John Paul Payne, A community vigil of light in solidarity with the families and friends of the two murdered men in Sligo is to take place locally this weekend

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers our listeners questions and tells us about the



Michael and Aileen Fortune along with their daughters, Nellie, Eppie and Nan tell us about their brand new show on RTE; Wild Atlantic Kids!

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather gives us the weather update for the Easter weekend.

Brian Kelly, CEO MindaClient talks to Eimear about the Basic income for the arts scheme.

Our Friday panel, Anna Marie McHugh, Pat Crotty and Mag Whelan discuss the top weeks news stories with Eimear.

