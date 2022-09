KCLR LIVE:

Eamonn Tracey celebrated his 4th World Ploughing Championships yesterday on home soil. He has now won 14 National Ploughing Championships. He joins Eimear along with John Whelan to chat about their wins.

John Deering, World Ploughing Judge, tells us about his daughter’s win in the National Ploughing Championships earlier in the week.

Eimear gives us a look back on the ploughing.