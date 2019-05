Wednesday 1st May 2019

Paddy O’ Ceallaigh joined Eimear Ní Bhroanáin on KCLR Live, Paddy wants the council to publicly address the matter of a sewage spill into the River Nore last summer. Paddy O Ceallaigh has raised the issue in light of an article in the Sunday Times at the weekend.The National Parks & Wildlife Service now wants Irish Water to survey the water quality to see what the effects of the spillage have been. Paddy says his concerns about it genuinely relate to the environment…..