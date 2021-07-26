KCLR LIVE: Pauline McLynn appeals to listeners to adopt a hen

Pauline Mclynn, Actress & Writer joins us to talk about the Little Hill Animal Rescue which is running a hen rescue operation over the next two weeks.

Pauline will be visiting many towns in Carlow and Kilkenny over the bank holiday weekend with hens for people to adopt.

You need to book your hen ahead of time so Pauline asks that you send Little Hill Animal Rescue a direct message via their Facebook with your location and the number of hens you would like to adopt.

For details or to adopt a hen: HERE