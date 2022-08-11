KCLR LIVE: Questions Asked As Cork Band Selected For Homecoming

Questions have been raised because the main band that performed at the Kilkenny Camogie Team Homecoming was from Cork.

Tomás Jackman joins Eimear and expresses his disappointment that the event did not feature enough local talent. KCLR was told by Kilkenny County Council that all efforts were made to secure a Kilkenny band. Cllr Andrew McGuinness joined Eimear and gives his opinion on the matter.

Sean Carroll, from Kilkenny, did perform at the event.

Kilkenny County Council said “Kilkenny County Council made all efforts to secure a Kilkenny band within the short time frame we had in organising the Camogie Homecoming. Regretfully we did not secure a Kilkenny based band and a decision was made late last week to engage a band that was available at short notice from outside Kilkenny”