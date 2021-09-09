KCLR LIVE: Sex Therapist Audrey shares “7 Reasons We Should All Read Erotic Fiction”

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions shares her 7 Reasons We Should All Read Erotic Fiction. Some of these have surprising health benefits!
Audrey even shared some of her recommendations to help you get started:
- Outlander-Diana Gabaldon
- Bad Behaviour – Mary Gaitskill
- The Sexual Life of Catherine M. – Catherine Millet.
- The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty – Anne Rice.
- Delta of Venus – Anais Nin.
- Call Me By Your Name – Andre Aciman
- Misadventures of a Curvy Girl – Sierra Simon.
- The Wedding Date – Jasmine Guillory
With thanks to PlayBlue.ie