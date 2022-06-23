KCLR Live: Sex Therapist gives advice to a listener’s sexual dilemma

Sex and Relationship Therapist with Sex Therapy Solutions, Audrey Casey joined Eimear to advice a listener on her situation below.

Dear Audrey,

I listen to you every week and I really value your advice.

I don’t know how to fix my situation as I’ve tried everything. I am in my early 40s, separated with no children. I consider myself fairly attractive – I mind myself and go to the gym twice a week.

The problem is I can’t find a partner. I’m not fussy as my friends have suggested, I just have standards. This may sound strange in this day and age but I’m just not into casual sex. I have to get to know a person and love them before I get to that stage.

I keep getting men online as I find it’s the only way to find a date these days. One by one, they get frustrated that I won’t sleep with them by the third date. They just want to “crack” me and move on. I’m so fed up. Please help!

Tired in Tullaroan.