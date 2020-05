(Not suitable for little ones ears, discretion advised)

The show started today by talking about intimacy and relationships with Emily Power Smith who is a Sexologist.

She covered topics like “Love under lockdown” (getting along and getting it on), singles and sex in lockdown, self-care and the hit TV show Normal People.

We also spoke to Shawna Scott from Sex Siopa about an increase in the sale of sex toys during lockdown.