Ally Byrne says more needs to be known about multiple myeloma and since her husband’s diagnosis, she has been getting the word out and raising funds.

Ally reminds us that there is amazing research happening in Ireland and the public need to be aware of it

Ally’s Fundraiser For Cancer aims to raise €60,000 which will go to a number of different organisations.

You can donate: https://ie.gofundme.com/f/ally-is-fundraising-for-cancer