KCLR LIVE: Sigh of relief as future of rescue helicopter service for Southeast is secure

Government confirm retention of the base in Waterford and of the Rescue 117 service into the future

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 26/01/2022
Image South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association facebook

Deputy Matt Shanahan, Independent TD responds to the news that The Department of Transport has amended the tender requirements for Search and Rescue to include a rescue helicopter service for the Southeast Region.

Deputy Shanahan raised his concerns about the risk to the Waterford service based on the terms of the tender earlier this year suggests “the government were asleep at the wheel” but policymakers and civil servants operating to a different agenda may be as much at fault.

Also discussed is the staggering waiting list of almost 50,000 patients at Waterford University Hospital and what could be done to address this.

 

 

