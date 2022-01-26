KCLR LIVE: Sigh of relief as future of rescue helicopter service for Southeast is secure

Deputy Matt Shanahan, Independent TD responds to the news that The Department of Transport has amended the tender requirements for Search and Rescue to include a rescue helicopter service for the Southeast Region.

Deputy Shanahan raised his concerns about the risk to the Waterford service based on the terms of the tender earlier this year suggests “the government were asleep at the wheel” but policymakers and civil servants operating to a different agenda may be as much at fault.

Also discussed is the staggering waiting list of almost 50,000 patients at Waterford University Hospital and what could be done to address this.