Superstar Sophia Rae chats with Eimear about what she is up to. Sophia has been cast as ‘Brona’ in a brand new TG4 drama series ‘Saol Ella’. Sophia’s mam Tracey explains how it’s been for everyone.

Sophia attends Spotlight Stage School & Productions in Carlow and is not shy when it comes to performing. She is confident and brilliant. She tells Eimear about her new experience.