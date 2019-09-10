KCLR Live: Stop the Clots Roadshow

Dr Cuddihy & Declan McCann from Friends of St Luke’s join Eimear to chat about the Stop the Clots Roadshow which is coming to Carlow & Kilkenny.

Dr Cuddihy discusses the danger of blood clots and the importance of knowing the symptoms.

Eimear also speaks to Patrick Byrne, who was 26 years old when the doctor discovered a blood clot after he played a hurling match. He explains how it is important for people of all ages to know the symptoms and actions to take against blood clots.

The public are being asked to visit the ‘Big Red Bus’ which will be situated at the Carlow townhall from 9am tomorrow and the Parade Plaza in Kilkenny on Thursday morning.