KCLR Live: Support Our Local Heroes

All this week on KCLR Live, we’ve been mentioning heroes in our community who are going over and above in their efforts to help out during the pandemic.

On Monday’s show, Eimear found out about the amazing Thomastown postman Willie Lannon. Ann texted the show about Willie and said: “Before the virus outbreak he was looking out for the elderly in his daily routine but boy has he upped the ante! He’s checking in on everyone, bringing the milk, the papers and whatever is needed—even a biscuit for the friendly sheep dogs. We all love Willie. He’s good to young and old and he’s the only human being we have seen in three weeks through the glass window.”

On Tuesday’s show, Catherine Hogan contacted us about Tús Álainn house in Loughboy Park in Kilkenny where her daughter, Karen is receiving incredible care. “The staff are absolutely amazing Eimear, they look after Karen and the other two clients in the house so well. They treat them like their own. I can’t thank them enough,” Catherine explained.

Today, we’ve received heart-warming pictures of the staff of the surgical two ward in St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny. The images show some of the local heroes on the frontline… and what a job they are doing! We’ve been told first-hands from Covid-19 patients including Kilkenny musician Tomás Jackman that every member of staff there has been outstanding in their commitment to the sick.

There have been so many brilliant mentions, we want to keep the good vibes going and from our listeners to all of you on the frontline… thank you! This will continue for the rest of the week on KCLR Live and next week on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn.

