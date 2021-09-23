KCLR LIVE: TD Mary Butler on new mental help Crisis Resolution Team for South East and “horrendous online abuse” that forced her to leave Facebook

Mary Butler, Minister for Mental Health and Older People speaking to KCLR Live about the establishment of a new Crisis Resolution Team and the horrific online bullying that forced her to leave Facebook

The Crisis Resolution Team for the South East will be one of 3 CRTs in the country. A multi-disciplinary team that helps adults experiencing an acute mental health crisis who would otherwise require hospital admission.

The Minister also discusses the mental health budget, her experience with online bullying and the Mail on Sunday article that left a number of her colleagues extremely upset.