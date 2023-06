KCLR LIVE:

Cllr Maria Dollard, the mother of Lucy, who won bronze in the javelin at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, joins the show to discuss the games’ excitement. Gillian Kenny joins us as her sister Michelle travels to Berlin to represent Carlow in this year’s Special Olympics games. Edward was recently joined on KCLR Live by Special Olympians Margaret and Gemma, who are flying the Kilkenny flag.