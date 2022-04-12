KCLR LIVE: The appliances you should never leave on at night according to Carlow’s Fire Chief

In response to soaring energy costs, we have heard plenty of tips energy-saving tips lately. Some of these encourage you to run appliances at night to benefit from cheaper night tariffs.

Liam Carroll, Acting Fire Chief with Carlow Fire Service warns that while these tips may save money, they lead to an increased risk of fire.

Tumble-dryers, washing machines and dishwashers are among the biggest fire causing appliances and should not be left unattended.

Listen back for advice on making sure appliances are running safely.