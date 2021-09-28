KCLR LIVE: The Conscious Cup Campaign and how you can stop 547,945 single-use coffee cups being disposed of daily in Ireland

Jannette O’Brien, Environmental Awareness Officer, Carlow County Council joins us to talk about

Carlow and Kilkenny County Council’s online webinar this Thursday 30th September from 7-8pm aimed at encouraging us to consciously dispose of our coffee cups.

The #WeChooseReuse webinar will look at the 9 million trees and 5.7 billion gallons of water it takes to fuel our coffee habits and how individuals and businesses can break the habit of disposing of 547,945 single-use coffee cups in Ireland every day.

Link to sign up to the webinar: HERE