KCLR Live: The Glitz and Glam at the Kilkenny Business Awards
The Chamber President’s award on the night went to Eamonn Langton of Langton’s Kilkenny
Listen back to our highlights from the night here, and read the full list of winners below:
The full list if winners is as follows:
- Agri-Business / Food & Drink Producer award goes to Agros Milk
- Craft & Design Award, sponsored by goes to Eimear Vize Designs
- Culture, Heritage & Tourism Award goes to Malzards Pub and Hurling Experience
- Customer Service Excellence award goes to Kiltorcan Raceway
- Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award goes to Twilight Community Group
- Emerging New Business Award goes to Muse Coffee + Food
- Employee of the Year, sponsored by T Butler Engineering goes to Edel Walsh Rustiq Salon
- Employer of the Year goes to O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants
- Environmental Excellence Award goes to Barrow Valley Outdoor Activity Hub
- Exporter and International Trade Award goes to CF Pharma
- Family Business of the Year, sponsored by PWC goes to HiTec Medicare
- Health & Wellbeing in the Workplace Award, goes to SOS Kilkenny
- Hospitality Excellence Award goes to Mount Juliet
- Innovation in Business Award goes to Redsky Europe
- Investment in Skills, Training & Development of Staff award goes to SOS Kilkenny
- Post Pandemic Phoenix Award goes to Simply Skin
- Retailer of the Year goes to Valley of Roses
- Small Business of the Year Award goes to Blushes Hair Salon
- Social Media & Digital Marketing Excellence award sponsored by KCLR goes to Little Spark Media
- Technology & eCommerce Excellence award goes to ISE Forest and Garden
- Lifetime Achievement award is presented to Elizabeth Wall of Frank Wall Man’s Shop
- President’s Award goes to Eamonn Langton of Langton House Hotel
- Overall Winner of the Kilkenny Business Awards 2022 is HiTec Medicare