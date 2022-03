The Kilkenny Business Awards 2021 will take place on Saturday 12th March at the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

John Hurley, CEO of Kilkenny Chamber joins us to discuss the awards and the importance of celebrating the success and resilience of Kilkenny businesses. Olivia O’Flaherty, Blushes Hair Salon and John Duggan, Hawkeye Falconry tell us their stories.

You can check out the nominees for this year’s awards: HERE