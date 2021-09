David Matthews, walking across the UK and Ireland, visiting 201 Samaritan branches to raise awareness of the services provided by the Samaritans.

David Matthews began his journey to raise money for and awareness of the services provided two years ago – on Monday evening he landed in Mullinavat, leaving there yesterday (Tues) morning for Kilkenny City.

This morning he’s en route to Carlow, stopping off in Bagenalstown first before heading for Arklow.

He stopped into studio for a chat with Eimear.