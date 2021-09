The Ombudsman, Peter Tyndall, is virtually visiting Carlow and Kilkenny this week, meeting with senior figures in the local public service bodies, and talking to them about the work of the Ombudsman. He will also host a seminar for local public representatives and staff from the public bodies.

As part of the visit, he is talking to KCLR Live about the kind of complaints people in Carlow and Kilkenny make, and what the Ombudsman can do to help resolve complaints.