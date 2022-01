Derek Devoy shares the story of how he became addicted to painkillers after receiving no warning from prescribers about the risks of addiction associated with opioids.

The medication which was prescribed to treat his pain following an operation led to a four-year addiction. During this time he sourced medication from an elderly lady with the same prescription.

Derek O’Grady, volunteer with The Good Shepard and listener Dee joined the Dopesick conversation.

Details about addiction services: HERE