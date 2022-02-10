KCLR LIVE: Thursday 10 February, 2022

On Thursday’s KCLR LIVE:

To answer your questions on The National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme, we are joined by Dr Ciaran Byrne, Director of the National Retrofit Programme at SEAI.

Joe Corcoran Director at Waterford Insulation explains the process of retrofitting your home and the options available with the government grants.

We hear from Tina Dooley, a listener in Fenagh whose home insulation upgrade led to major condensation issues. Later in the programme, we get some advice for Tina from David Ryan from DJH Insulation in Piltown on ventilation units that helped him when he experienced similar issues.

It is time to ditch the jammies and get back into society so we ask Gret from Get Glam with Gret for some advice on brightening up the wardrobe.

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere on further disappointment for Kilkenny councillors with regards to local road upgrades.

Anne Neary joins us with a romantic Valentines Day dinner that is sure to impress.

