KCLR Live: Thursday 11th February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Alan Hickey of Employment Law Consultancy Firm, Peninsula looks at the challenges for employers if employees choose not to avail of a Covid19 vaccination, workplace bullying and working from home.

Listener Tom Hughes discusses the lack of face to face services for those with mental health difficulties.

Philip Ireland has advice for motorists during the cold snap,

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Practice answers listener queries.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery has delicious recipes to get you ready for Pancake Tuesday.

Miriam Lloyd of Christening Generations shares the story of creating beautiful heirlooms.