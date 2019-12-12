KCLR Live : Thursday 12th December 2019 (Part 1)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Carlow man John Nolan now living in London, Glenn Tector on the Insurance fiasco, Teacher Tommy Cox, Paddy Gardiner and the students from the Queen of the Universe and Sean O’ hArgain from the Gael Scoil Osrai chatted with Eimear live on the show with lots lots more…