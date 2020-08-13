KCLR Live: Thursday 13 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

KCLR’s Vanessa McGrath heard a loud bang in the city. Was it related to a piece of, what is believed to be, spacerock found in Loughboy?

Publicans Fred Malzard and Anthony Morrison talk with John McGuinness about the plight of pubs.

Physiotherapist Theresa McGinn discusses children’s health.

Fianna Fáil Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath talks to Carol about the colour-coded Covid plan for Ireland, businesses on Carlow and Laois border, schools, pubs and more.

Part Two:

Dearbhala Ledwidge and Fiona O’Toole chat about the upcoming Heritage Week.

Anne Neary from Ryeland House Cookery School makes our mouths water with her salad recipe.

Ruth Morrow, advanced respiratory nurse with Irish Asthma Society offers some face-covering advice for those with asthma.

KCLR reporter Shauna McHugh talks to people in Kilkenny City about back to school shopping.