KCLR LIVE: Thursday 13th October 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Dr. Tadgh Crowley, of Ayrfield Medical Centre, talks about Winter Covid Plans and more.

Joanna Cunningham, Executive Director of The Watergate Theatre, and Gemma Grant of Kilkenny Academy of Dance on community partnerships post-pandemic.

Mark Dunne, SETU Carlow Student Union President, ahead of the walkout that happened at colleges across the country this morning to highlight the cost-of-living crisis.

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin joins Brian to tell us what she has been up to this morning for National Women’s Enterprise Day.

Adrain Duncan, Author of Little Republicans – The Story of the Bungalow Bliss tells us about his new book.

Richie Mulrooney, Principal of Clara National School, is walking the catwalk tonight as a fundraiser for their new ASD classroom.

Louise Moran is the mother of 8-year-old Oisín, who has autism. They have recently returned from living in Australia, and she explains that the services available there to help Oisín are second to none. She said she was heartbroken when she arrived home and read about families who could not access services for their children. Louise wants to provide a safe space for parents or family members of people with autism to know they are not alone. She is holding a coffee morning on Wednesday (19th October).

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery and Marian Flannery of Savour Festival talk about your salsa and tapas event.