KCLR Live: Thursday 14th January, 2021

On this morning’s show:

Mary Butler, Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People gives an emotional response to the Report from the Commission of Investigation into Mother & Baby Homes,

Christine Hennessy, Barnardos Post Adoption Project Leader tells us about services – family tracing and supports available [email protected] / 01 454 6388,

Garda Andy Neill appeals for Community Assistance,

Joe Houlihan, Industrial Relations Officer with the INMO discusses the emergency situation in our hospitals,

Mary O’Hanlon, Kilkenny Older Persons Council and Monica Hayes, Producer with KCLR tell us about Kilkenny’s Well Being Campaign and the launch of “The Tonic” programme this evening at 6pm on KCLR, presented by John Masterson,

And we’re off to sunny Spain with Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery and her Seville marmalade.