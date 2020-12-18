KCLR Live: Thursday 17th December, 2020

Great to get out and about yesterday for our #lookforlocal broadcast with thanks to Carlow Local Enterprise Centre.

Rachel and her wonderful team at The Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven took great care of us, as always and Rachel chatted about work, life and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

So many super local businesses stopped by to say hello:

Jane Byrne of Studio Dancewear, Alexandra Holland or Holland Pianos, Maria Ryan of Bell Meadow, Colin Rea of Reas Department Store, all chatted about their work.

Kieran Comerford of Carlow Local Enterprise Office joined us to discuss incentives for local business.

Mary Foster of Bagenalstown Swimming Club appealed for help for Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team as the annual Christmas swim takes on a different form this year.

Gerard Heary, Horticulturist at The Arboretum told us all about decorating for Christmas.

And, our friends at the Aherlow House Hotel rescue our Christmas Quiz with their incredible generosity.