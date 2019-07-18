KCLR Live: Thursday 18th July 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our topics today include:

Anne Neary gives her delicious recipe for homemade scotch eggs.

Gerry Farrell from Castle View Financial Services gives advice on all things finance.

And finally, locals from Callan discuss their town improvement plan. The plan features over thirty action points which will be presented to members of the Callan/Thomastown Municipal District at their next meeting.

