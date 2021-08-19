KCLR LIVE: Thursday 19th August from Tip Top Toes Carlow

KCLR LIVE is broadcasting from the new Tip Top Toes Store in Carlow and owner Ethel Murphy Corr joins us to tell us all about their range of kids shoes, expert fitting services and the journey to opening her Carlow store.

Tanya Geoghegan, Realta Clinic chats to Eimear about the importance of good footwear from the early years, right through to old age and some issues that can emerge.

Thomas Drury, President IT Carlow Student’s Union talks about getting students back on campus, safety and antigen testing.

Sex and Relationship Coach Audrey Casey has some advice on talking to children about sex, the language to use, how to answer tough questions in an age-appropriate way. You can find Audrey at Sex Therapy Solutions

Dr Mary O’Kane, Author of Perfectly Imperfect Parenting has some advice for parents with children starting school or preschool on how to settle their nerves and help them manage any separation anxiety they might have.

Thomas Moore, Tinryland Craft Fair and Family Fun Day taking place this Sunday between 12noon to 5 pm where funds raised will go towards costs associated with the maintenance of the Park and entry is free.

Anne Neary, RyelandHouse Cookery gives us some healthy ideas for back to school lunch boxes.

Dermot Mulligan, Museum Curator, Carlow County Museum is joining us to about Heritage Week and some of what’s on offer for visitors.

Ned Kennedy, local historian & author is producing a video about St. Lachtains Church and Visitor Centre, Freshford.

