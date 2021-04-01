KCLR Live: Thursday 1st April, 2021

Dr. Tadhg Crowley, Ayrfield Medical Practice answers listeners questions about the changes to Ireland’s National Vaccination Programme and what the new age-based system will be rolled out.

John Mark McCafferty, CEO Threshold examines some of the changes to protections for renters and what new legislation means for you.

Introducing out new feature with Sex and Relationship Coach Audrey Casey, Sex Therapy Solutions.

Kevin Callan, Employment Law Specialist on enhanced employee rights to disconnect from work outside employment hours.

Peadar Maxwell, Senior Psychologist with the HSE on Grandparent relationships – new zoom relationships with grandchildren, getting used to technology.

Launching The Big Kid Clean Up on KCLR Live

Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery shares her recipe for Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Rosemary.

