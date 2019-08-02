KCLR Live: Thursday 1st August 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts.

Some of our topics today include:

Glen Tector of Sonix Entertainment explains the insurance crisis many companies are in, in particular, bouncy castle suppliers.

Emma Southern announces her new collection of headscarves on Etsy. Emma has alopecia and has created a new range of colourful silk & bamboo headscarves.

Carlow’s Thomas Murray, who recently appeared on Nationwide, tells us about his passion for building and designing miniature houses.

