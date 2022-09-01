KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 1st September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

We are joined in studio by Brianna Phelan and her mam Triona. Eight-year-old Brianna Phelan from Johnswell Road is one of three children who has had her imminent spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis cancelled at Temple Street in recent days. We hear her story.

Alma Jordan, Founder of AgriKids, on the work they do to ensure farm safety for kids. Since 2015 AgriKids has been at the forefront of children’s farm safety education in Ireland.

Deirdre Crookes is the director of Lindsey Holmes Publicity. They are handling the publicity for Electric Picnic gives us an insight into what we can expect over the weekend. Beef Supreme is a Carlow-based alternative roots rock band that will be performing at the festival this year. We talk with Jimmy O’Rourke about his excitement for the gig.

Michelle Foley, Treasurer of Mighty Oaks in Piltown, Secretary of Tug O War Ireland on the GENSB Tournament “Youth World O War” that took place last weekend in Belgium where five youths from Mighty Oaks in Piltown took part.

David Mythen, a paramedic supervisor, tells us what the ambulance service does on a daily basis, how they took on the challenge of Covid & more. He chats about the Blue Light Parade and Static Display in Kilkenny Castle this weekend.

Brendan Keane, Senior Staff Journalist, Enniscorthy Guardian on the death of a man yesterday. He died following a workplace incident on a farm in Bunclody, which happened at about 9 am.

Jimmy Byrne of Jimmy’s Taxi’s in Carlow on the increase in fares that have come in today.

Gerard Lovett on his book Ireland’s Special Branch: The inside story of their battle with the IRA.