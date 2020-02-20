KCLR Live: Thursday 20 February 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am – 11am

Francis Nesbitt presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Maria Dollard talks about her selection as Malcolm Noonan’s replacement on the council.

Paul Thornton chats about introducing history to the Junior Cycle.

Dermot Dunphy shares the good news from Urlingford National School.

Cllr Andrea Dalton urges us to learn off our Eircodes.

Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion gives us an update from the Dáil.