KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 20th October 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Minister Heather Humphreys joins Eimear on today’s show. She talks about the potential of Women’s Sheds and how she would like to help them financially.

Suzanne Harrington UK-based Journalist & Author on Liz Truss and chaotic scenes in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Paddy Carroll of CarrollEstimating.ie on the work they do.

We hear about a great love story as Sean Geraghty, who took on the mission of 50 first dates, has found love. He tells us about his incredible love story. Jen Searle joins us and fills us in on a new dating show for rural folk looking for love.

Caroline runs Caroline’s Breast Care in Tullow. Her incredible business offers a unique service by providing a professional specialised mastectomy fitting service for women.

Rennie Buenting is showcasing at the IMMA for their Earth Rising Eco Festival.

Johnny Brennan of The Village Bar, in Clough tells us about a fundraiser happening there tonight.

We hear about Savour Kilkenny from Ger Mullally, Ian Brennan and Brock Lewin.