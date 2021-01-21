KCLR Live: Thursday 21st January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live, presented by Edward Hayden:

Cllr. Denis Hynes, SIPTU calls on the HSE to clarify the situation with regards to vaccine roll out locally, as he says Carlow / Kilkenny is way behind our neighbouring county.

We can across the account “Respecting Nature” on Twitter. The account was full of photographs of one man and his dog and a whole lot of hard work. That man is Ronan and he tells us about why he collects rubbish when he is out in nature locally.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor discusses the Covid19 situation locally, vaccine roll out and the reopening of schools.

A new study suggests that negative feelings are contagious, particularly for teenagers – Dr. Tim Dunne, Consultant Clinical Psychologist discusses.

TJ Nolan of Maywest Dog Kennels and Training tells us about the need for responsible dog ownership, particularly during lambing season.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery has a recipe for delicious braised beef and savory dumplings.