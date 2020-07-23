KCLR Live: Thursday 23rd July 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Colin Rea chats with Eimear about the local family business in Bagenalstown

Cillian Doyle gives some social media and marketing tips from Doyles Royal Oak .

Michael Connolly of Topline and Supervalu chats with Eimear.

Seamus O’Hara tells us what the Carlow Brewing Company has been up to.

Part Two:

Mick Hogan from IAS Laboratories explains why drinking water testing is so important.

Pauline Hoctor, Senior Enterprise Development Officer chats about a number of exciting projects with the Local Enterprise Office.

Elizabeth Kent, Chartered Physiotherapist gives top advice for people working from home.

Paddy Gardiner tells us why he is proud of the people of Bagnelstown.