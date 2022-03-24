KCLR Live: Thursday 24th March, 2022

On this morning’s KCLR Live, Peader Doyle’s heartbroken family describe what they’ve been through as “beyond words”.

Ralph Riegel of the Irish Independent on the visit of Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla to Waterford today.

We tell you about the “road to nowhere” – an extraordinary amount of taxpayers money spent in Carlow on a road project that has been an epic disaster for the Council.

We talk romance with Audrey Casey and how behaviours seen as “romantic” for men can be seen as “clingy and desperate” for women.

A jail term for a south Kilkenny man banned from keeping horses.

Anne Neary will share her mother’s day cream sponge recipe and lots more besides including your calls, comments and texts.

