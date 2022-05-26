KCLR LIVE: Thursday 26 May, 2022

On today’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Andrew Clarke tells his story of growing up in a predominantly loyalist part of East Belfast and why he now campaigns for a United Ireland.

We hear from yesterday’s Africa Day celebrations of diversity and culture in Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

Audrey Casey, Sex And Relationship Therapist With Sex Therapy Solutions talks about Asymmetrical Relationships. A relationship where one person is monogamous and the other one is dating or having casual sex.

I Am A Survivor: Gowran Abbey Nursing Home sends heart-warming words of support for Jenny Robotham. Jenny Robotham has been battling cancer and is now set to take part in the 100km across 30 days in June.

We hear from Paul Walshe of Sunshine Juice who will be part of the line-up at Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s largest floral, food and family festival.

A Carlow family in Texas react to the school shooting, Rebecca Minnock updates on the reaction to the tragedy.

You can contact the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.