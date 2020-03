On the show today, Eimear had a Garda update on the Maudlin Street death and spoke to Councillor Andrew McGuinness.

Lynn Boland from Thomastown is stranded in Wellington in New Zealand amid the Coronavirus crisis.

We hear about the Kilkenny Resilience Action Plan from Annette Fitzpatrick, Senior Executive Officer Community Section at Kilkenny County Council and more.

