KCLR Live: Thursday 27 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

With the resignation of Phil Hogan, we hear from Paul Cuddihy about his colleague and from Naomi O’Leary about what happens next in Brussels.

Lily Dowling from Tullow talks about her daughter’s upcoming wedding and the new Fáilte Ireland guidelines.

Dr Shane Timmons tells us about the new ESRI survey which asks people about their perception of Covid.

KCLR reporter Shauna McHugh was out at the Playstation in Kilkenny chatting to children and parents ahead of the return to school.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather tells us about the rainfall today, and he also tells us about Hurricane Laura.

Part Two:

William Burke of The Talbot Hotel and The Dome share their good news that they are now open again.

Anne Neary gives some great lunchbox tips from Ryeland House Cookery School.

On the Panel, Declan Doyle, Sean Butler and John Cassin discuss the stories of the week.

Norma Foley, Minister for Education talks to Eimear about the return to school.