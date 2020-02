Part Two: 11am – 12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Netwatch Co-founder and Richlister David Walsh is in studio talking business.

Dr Paul Downes and Dylan Thomas talk about Carlow’s early school leavers.

Benjamin Hendriksen talks about the AONTAS Adult Learning Festival.