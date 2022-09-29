KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 29th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Eimear is joined by Oscar-nominated director Nora Twomey to talk about Cartoon Saloon’s latest offering, ‘My Father’s Dragon’.

Eimear is joined by ExWell Medical Founder Dr. Noel McCaffrey. ExWell Medical is a not-for-profit social enterprise whose mission is to transform the lives of people and families living with the burden of chronic illness by bringing its medically led, community-based clinical exercise service to everyone in Ireland (and beyond) who would benefit from it.

Garda Niamh Doran joins Eimear for this week’s Garda Community Assist. She urges parents not to buy illegal fireworks for their children this Halloween.

We hear about the JJ Memorial Charity Run that takes place in Paulstown this weekend.

Dr Tadhg Crowley explains how doctors will manage changes since the budget announced that more people are entitled to free GP care. He explains the details of free contraception for those under 30.

Hallie Cummins needs our help to get to Kuwait, where she’s to represent Kilkenny and Ireland in the international ice hockey championships.

Bríde de Roiste, Glór Cheatharlach tells us about the launch of “Ar Chnoc is ar Shliabh agus Aistí Eile”, a collection of essays by Siobhán N Shthigh, in Café Waterlilies, Tullow St, Carlow.

Eimear is joined by Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery & Marian Flannery to talk about the launch of the Savour Kilkenny Food Festival that is happening from the 28th – 31st of October.