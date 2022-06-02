KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 2nd June 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

Margaret Rossiter, who runs the You Are Not Alone Family Support Group Askea Parish Centre, advises parents who are worn down by their children’s drug addiction.

Graiguecullen Swimming Pool celebrated 20 years yesterday. Dyane Hogan tells us about the celebration, the history, the importance of water safety, and swimming lessons for children.

Celebrity gardeners Diarmuid Gavin and Paul Smyth join us on the show as thousands flock to Bloom.

KCLR’s Senior Reporter Edwina Grace has been out and about checking petrol and diesel prices for motorists. She also spoke to motorists about how the increase in fuel prices affects them.

Musician Justin Kelly tells us about the Tinryland Summer Picnic happening this Saturday, 4th June.

Edward Hayden and Anne Neary have all the BBQ advice ahead of a sunny weekend.