KCLR LIVE: Thursday 3 February, 2022

We ask Fine Gael TD for Carlow/Kilkenny John Paul Phelan if there is a rift in the coalition. After two major road projects, the N24 and N25 were shelved along with seven others in the National Development Plan, John Paul Phelan explains how this went under the radar for local TDs.

Cllr. Charlie Murphy joins the conversation on roads to share his views on the road projects, burn licences and challenge what he calls “disproportionate representation” by the Green Party when it comes to government policy.

We hear from Cllr Joe Malone and DJ Carey as they get to climb Medjugorje as part of the Climb with Charlie in aid of Pieta House and Motor Neuron Disease. Donate HERE.

Audrey Casey our resident Sex And Relationship Therapist With Sex Therapy Solutions joins us for a weekly sex therapy slot. This week Audrey is talking about shame around sex, particularly religious shame and how we can unlearn it and reconnect with pleasure.

Catriona Corr, Cycling Officer Kilkenny County Council welcomes updates to fines for parking on footpaths and we hear from the student Ambassador from Loreto, Kilkenny on the schools Cycling Champion Programme.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery shares a delicious recipe and some tips to be a bit more economical in the kitchen.

Contact KCLR Live: Get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leave a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.