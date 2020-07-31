KCLR Live: Thursday 30 July 2020 (Full Show)

Live from Piltown, Eimear and the KCLR Live team take to road as part of the Shop Kilkenny campaign with the Local Enterprise Office.

Part One:

Eddie Blackmore of the Piltown Community Enterprise talks about employment in the town and a vital broadband project.

Aoife Maher and Fiona Quilty tell Eimear about the Pilriver playground project.

Beautician Joanna Adamczyk tells us why she loves Piltown.

Connie Lynch and David Kinsella from Hickson’s Centra talk shopping and hurling.

Anna Leveque talks about the NeighbourFood Owning movement.

Part Two:

Cllr Fidelis Doherty catches up about the Greenway and other big local projects.

Norma Storey, and Mauney Doyle chat about the Iverk Show.

Beekeeper Hugh and Philip Daniels chat about beekeeping.

Michelle Foley gives us some insight into the Tug Of War Association of Ireland.