KCLR Live: Thursday 6 February 2020 (Part One)

Part One – 10am to 11am:

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts.If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Eimear chats with James O’Toole from Irish Water about the Inistioge Water Scheme.

She catches up with Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

Political analyst Adrian Kavanagh crunches from general election local numbers ahead of Saturday’s vote.

Dr Jennifer Kavanagh explains why voting will go ahead in the Tipperary constituency.

Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion talks to Eimear about her general election bid for a seat.